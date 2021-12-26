Night curfew will be re-imposed again in the national capital from Monday amid rising fresh Covid infections on daily basis.

The curfew will be imposed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Delhi on Sunday recorded 290 fresh Covid infection which is highest single day rise after June 10. According to the Health Department, the city had recorded 305 Covid cases on June 10.

The Covid positivity rate has also climbed to 0.55 per cent, against 0.67 per cent Covid positivity on June 4.

COVID cases in Delhi

The number of active Covid cases have also crossed 1,000 mark in the city and currently stand at 1,103 which is highest after July 1, when there were 1,357 active Covid cases, as per the Health Department.

One Covid death has also been reported in the city in last 24 hours, taking the death tally to 25,105.

Delhi has so far detected 79 cases of new Covid variant Omicron. Of these, 23 have been discharged from the hospital, according to officials.

(With inputs from IANS)