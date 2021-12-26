Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with the experts on Sunday to discuss measures to control the spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. At the meeting, it was decided that a night curfew be imposed for 10 days across the state from December 28. With this, Karnataka is taking stern precaution against mass gatherings on the eve of New Year.

Karnataka health minister Dr Sudhakar on Sunday said that the night curfew will be in place from 10 p.m. till 5 a.m. The decision is taken in the wake of rising Omicron cases in neighbouring Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

"This is a cause for concern," K'taka CM Bommai had said.

Restrictions on NYE celebrations

The heath department is concerned over the rise in the Omicron cases in Karnataka. Seeing as the New Year and Christmas celebrations a chance for the spread fo the virus in the state, health officials are tensed over the turn of events in case of a "worst situation."

In view of this, CM Bommai had imposed curbs on functions and gatherings for the New Year.

"There will be no functions, parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings, they have been completely banned in Karnataka," he said.

In addition, places like hotels, eateries, pubs and restaurants can operate with just 50 percent of the seating capacity in the premises.