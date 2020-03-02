All of us know that most premium devices come with a hefty-pricetag, which not everybody can afford. Therefore, most smartphone enthusiasts end up buying used devices and it is because of these users that second-hand smartphone market thrives on.

Smartphones from popular brands including Apple, OnePlus and Samsung are usually priced somewhere between 30k-60k price range, making it quite difficult for an average user to buy them. There are several companies and as well as users that sell genuine second-hand smartphones, but there are also those who end up duping customers. And this seems to be one of the major concerns for Delhi Police.

Consequently, the Delhi Police has issued some cautionary guidelines in regards to certain online apps that promise to be a genuine platform for buying and selling of second-hand smartphones and other gadgets.

Cautionary Guidelines

https://twitter.com/DelhiPolice/status/1234070562642620417?s=20

The guidelines were originally written in Hindi, we'll translate it for you in English:

If someone is looking to sell their smartphone in a hurry, chances are that the smartphone is stolen.

If the seller is forcing you to pay for the smartphone is cash, don't fall for the trap. Cash payment does not have an online track record, making it difficult to track the culprit.

You also have to be careful when making payments via QR codes as this method of payment also cannot be tracked.

When talking about second-hand smartphones, certain online apps like OLX and Quikr come to the mind. When scouring for the best smartphone on these apps, you are bound to come across offers that sell top-notch devices for as half of the device's original price. Be careful when selecting these offer and most of all, refrain from making cash or QR modes of payments.

We have also learned earlier that some sellers also demand advance payments for second-hand devices or copies of high-end smartphones, therefore it is paramount that you are aware of such traps as well. Some sellers can get the money they need and block your phone number.

One great way to find out verified sellers is by looking for their ratings and reviews when using second-hand buying and selling apps.