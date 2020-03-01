Section 144 has been imposed in Shaheen Bagh in the national capital in the backdrop of the protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in the Shaheen Bagh area as a precautionary measure even after a rightwing group Hindu Sena on Saturday called off its plans for mobilisation to clear Shaheen Bagh protest site.

Joint Commissioner DC Srivastava told news agency ANI: "As a precautionary measure, there is heavy police deployment here. Our aim is to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident from occurring."

In view of the law and order situation in the state, Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said that the decision to call off the event was taken after meeting with South-East DCP Chinmoy Biswal and other senior officers of Delhi Police to maintain peace in the area, reported The Quint.

Women and their kids continued their protest in south-east Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, which entered its 77th day yesterday (February 29), against the CAA amid fears and concerns.

