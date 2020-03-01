Section 144 has been imposed in Shaheen Bagh in the national capital in the backdrop of the protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in the Shaheen Bagh area as a precautionary measure even after a rightwing group Hindu Sena on Saturday called off its plans for mobilisation to clear Shaheen Bagh protest site.
Joint Commissioner DC Srivastava told news agency ANI: "As a precautionary measure, there is heavy police deployment here. Our aim is to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident from occurring."
In view of the law and order situation in the state, Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said that the decision to call off the event was taken after meeting with South-East DCP Chinmoy Biswal and other senior officers of Delhi Police to maintain peace in the area, reported The Quint.
Women and their kids continued their protest in south-east Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, which entered its 77th day yesterday (February 29), against the CAA amid fears and concerns.
READ | Fact-checking the video of mosque vandalised in Delhi's Ashok Nagar
Delhi violence updates
- Normalcy is slowly returning to northeast Delhi after violent clashes between pro- and anti-CAA groups in the national capital left around 40 dead and over 200 injured.
- All schools in the northeast district, including private institutions, have been closed until March 7 based on a notification issued by the Delhi government's Directorate of Education.
- The Delhi Police has registered a total of 167 cases until yesterday. Out of 167 cases, 36 cases have been registered under the Arms Act. At least 13 cases have been registered against accounts operating on social media platforms.
- Until February 29, 885 people have been detained or either arrested in connection with the Delhi riots.