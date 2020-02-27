The violence that gripped the north-eastern part of Delhi starting Sunday has nearly destroyed the communal harmony of the country. Several clips and images that emerged on social media over the last three days suggest that the riots had soon become anti-muslim as pro- and anti-CAA protestors continued to clash. A video of a group of men vandalising a minaret of a mosque in Delhi's Ashok Nagar grabbed the attention of many on Twitter.

Shared by a journalist on Tuesday, the video shows a mob entering and damaging the minaret while shouting "Jai Shri Ram" and "Hinduon Ka Hindustan". One of them can also be seen planting a saffron flag atop the mosque.

Re-posting this video after verifying its authenticity. It is from Delhi. Men marching on top of a mosque, vandalising it and placing a saffron flag over it. pic.twitter.com/bScgJMxKc3 — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) February 25, 2020

DCP North West, Delhi: Some false information/news item has been circulating regarding damage to a mosque in Ashok Vihar area. It is to clarify that no such incident has taken place in the area of Ashok Vihar. Please do not spread false information. — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

After news agency ANI's tweet, Rana took down the video for a while but posted it again after confirming that a mosque was actually torched. The DCP in his statement had spoken about Ashok Vihar but the mosque was burned down in Ashok Nagar.

A couple of other journalists, who were ground reporting from the area, confirmed the vandalism of the mosque which was located in Block D of West Jyoti Nagar and was called Badi Masjid. Avichal also shared a 2-second video of the damaged minaret on Twitter as proof.

Hence, it would be safe to say that Rana's video, which has now crossed nearly 1.5 million views, is not false.