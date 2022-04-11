The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted two narcotic cartels and recovered 15.5 Kg of heroin valued at Rs 60 crore in the international market, an official said on Monday.

According to the official, seven key members of these two drug syndicates, identified as Firoz Alam (32), Rana Singh (30), Satish Kumar (32), Teeka Ram (32), Imran Ali (37), Jahir Bax (49) and Hanif Ansari (52) were also arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajiv Ranjan Singh said a team of Special Cell was working on various drugs modules, active in supply of high-grade heroin in Delhi-NCR, by procuring the same from interior forest areas of Jharkhand.

Notably, these areas have emerged as one of the major hubs of illegal opium cultivation. During this process, members of some such drug syndicates were identified and their activities were kept by the Special Cell under discreet manual as well as technical surveillance.

In the first operation on March 31, on the basis of specific information, a police team laid a trap in the area of Mangolpuri Industrial Area, Delhi, and one of the main members of this drug syndicate, Firoz Alam along with his another associates Rona Singh, was apprehended.

"A fine quality heroin weighing 2.502 Kgs was recovered from the possession of Firoz Alam while a total 2 Kgs of similar type heroin was recovered from his associate Rana Singh," the official said.

Accordingly, an FIR under section 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the Special Cell police station and both the accused were arrested. During interrogation, the accused duo further revealed information about their two more associates Satish Kumar and Teeka Ram, who were also arrested along with 550 grams of contraband.

In the second operation, on April 4, another tip-off was received regarding the presence of two key members of the drug cartel -- Imran Ali and Jahir Bax -- after which a raid was conducted and the duo was arrested from Sunder Nagari of Delhi. Heroin weighing 8 kg was recovered from their possession. They were also booked under section 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

Finally, in the last operation after their interrogation, Hanif Ansari was arrested from Bareilly railway station with another consignment of 2 Kg heroin.

(With inputs from IANS)