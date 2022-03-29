Delhi Police have busted an international narcotic drug cartel and arrested its two key members along with Heroin worth Rs 40 crore in the international market, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Dinesh Singh (57) and Nazir alias Nazim (28), were arrested on March 24.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said a team of Special Cell was working on information that an international narcotics cartel is active in the states of Manipur, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi.

The members of this cartel were involved in receiving supply of heroin smuggled from Myanmar and further supplied it to various parts of the country. "It took four months to develop this information and during this process, members of this cartel were identified," the DCP said.

On March 24, the police received a tip-off that two members of this cartel -- Dinesh and Nazir -- have collected a big consignment of heroin from Jharkhand and would come to Delhi to deliver the supply of contraband to one of their contacts.

Subsequently, a police team was constituted which laid a trap at T point Delhi-Meerut Expressway near ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and apprehended both the accused.

"Six kg of heroin, i.e., three kgs each from bags of both the accused was recovered. During the search of the car, another four kg of heroin was found hidden in a cavity created in the bottom of the backside seat of the car," the official said.

During interrogation, both the arrested drug suppliers revealed that they are members of a big international narcotic drug cartel and were involved in supplying drugs in Delhi-NCR and parts of Uttar Pradesh for the last 5 years.