Intensifying the campaign to eradicate the menace of drug addiction, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday booked one drug peddler under the Public Safety Act (PSA) to give a clear message to the mafia.

As per reports, a PSA order number DMS/PSA/43 /2022 dated 28.02.22, has been passed against one Shaid Ahmed Sheikh son of Mohammad Akbar Sheikh. The accused has been shifted to central jail Srinagar for lodgment, the official further said.

Reports said that the drug peddler booked under PSA was also involved in stone-pelting incidents earlier. The accused drug peddler was recently arrested with narcotics.

21 drug peddlers booked under PSA

Launching an offensive against the drug mafia, the Srinagar administration has booked 21 drug peddlers under PSA.

According to an official statement intensifying and continuing raids at the hotspots of drug peddling and drug abuse under 'Mission Waapsi', the District Administration Srinagar has already launched a massive crackdown on drug peddling and drug abuse by conducting raids across Srinagar City to curb the menace of drugs and to break the supply chain in the district.

The anti-drug operation was personally monitored by the District Magistrate, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Balwal.

On Monday raids were carried out at more than a dozen locations in all the Tehsils of the district during which 21 drug peddlers were arrested and booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), while 69 drug peddlers found in substance abuse on the spot were also detained under various provisions of CrPc.

Recovery of a large number of narcotics and proceeds of drugs(currency) was made during these raids.

'Mission Waapsi' launched in Srinagar to save youth from drug addictions

District Administration Srinagar has launched "Mission Waapsi" to save and safeguard the youth from dangerous exposure to different kinds of substance/ drug abuse.

Speaking about the major operation conducted today, the District Magistrate Srinagar said that District Administration will continue its relentless fight against the drug peddling and shall ensure that the Srinagar district becomes free from the menace of drugs.

With regard to the rehabilitation of affected people, the DM said the District Administration will provide all possible support to the affected persons and shall help them settle in careers by extending the benefit of various employment generation programmes of the government. He said by availing the benefits through different self-employment schemes, they can earn livelihood with dignity and honour.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar said the operations against drug peddling and consumption shall continue with more vigour to tighten the noose against the drug dealers and peddlers to save youth from the path of destruction.

Court rejects bail of drug peddler from UP

Observing that the menace of drugs has assumed an 'alarming dimension', a court here has dismissed the bail plea of a drug peddler from Uttar Pradesh who was arrested last month.

"As per the police report, the applicant-accused has been found liable for commission of offence under section 18/15 of NDPS Act, which carries a maximum of punishment of 10 years," the court of 1st additional sessions judge, Ajay Kumar Gupta, said, adding, "No doubt the alleged offence is not punishable with death sentence or with imprisonment for life and, therefore, the embargo laid in section 437 for grant of bail is not attracted in the present case yet bail cannot be granted on that solitary ground."

Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case at this stage, the court said that it has been prima facie established by the Prosecution that the accused is involved in a serious and heinous offence having severe punishment.