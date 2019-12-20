Three metro stations, including Jamia Millia Islamia, continue to stay closed on Friday, December 20, in the wake of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

"Entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. All other stations are open and services are normal," tweeted DMRC.

Delhi Metro on Thursday evening had opened the entry and exit gates of 18 of the 20 stations that were shut down on Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.

Rajiv Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg were opened, said Delhi Metro.

Delhi Metro had shut down services in 20 metro stations over the course of the day with both entry and exit closed and trains not stopping at these stations. However, interchange facility at the Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations was allowed.

(With agency inputs.)