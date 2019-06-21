A massive fire broke out at a furniture market in the national capital's Kalindi Kunj metro station area on Friday (June 21) morning. The Delhi Metro train services between Botanical Garden and Jasola Vihar- Shaheen Bagh have resumed, which were earlier disrupted due to the fire.

At least 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot in Kalindi Kunj to douse the blaze, which was reported at around 5:55 am today morning.

Firefighting operations are underway but no injuries have been reported at the time of filing the report.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a statement saying: "Train movement has been stopped temporarily between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj due to smoke and fire from a fire underneath the section. We regret the inconvenience."

"Short loops are being run between Janak Puri West and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh. No service between Kalindi Kunj and Botanical Garden temporarily," tweeted DMRC.

(More details awaited)