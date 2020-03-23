As a country, the last thing we need in the fight against the novel coronavirus is racism against our own countrymen. Unfortunately, even at a time as crucial as this, some people continue to indulge in inhuman and insensitive acts.

In an unsettling incident that has come to light from the national capital, a middle-aged man spat all over a Manipuri girl and called her "corona" in the middle of a street. The episode unfolded in an area called Vijay Nagar in New Delhi. The man fled the scene right away on his two-wheeler.

A Manipuri girl at Vijay Nagar, Delhi was spat on by an middle aged man and shouted at “Corona” before fleeing on his white scooty.#Racism #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/H2fgR0yzzt — Akhu Chingangbam (@Akhucha) March 22, 2020

Delhi CM directs cops to take action

As the pictures of the Manipuri girl, covered in the spit, started doing the rounds on social media, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stumbled upon them on Twitter. Appalled by what he saw, Kejriwal demanded immediate and strict action against the man.

"Am shocked to read this. Delhi Police must find the culprit and take strict action. We need to be united as a nation, especially in our fight against Covid-19," wrote Kejriwal as he retweeted the pictures.

Am shocked to read this. Delhi Police must find the culprit and take strict action. We need to be united as a nation, especially in our fight against Covid-19 https://t.co/roMOMq2jNf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 23, 2020

Acting on Kejriwal's direction, the Delhi Police swung into action and nabbed the offender. A case has been registered against him under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the meantime, hordes of social media users have showcased their solidarity towards the girl and even more are continuing to do so.

Delhi under lockdown to fight the novel coronavirus

In a bid to safeguard Delhi from the COVID-19 threat, Kejriwal has enforced a complete lockdown till March 31. Only the services and businesses that are considered essential are allowed to function during the curfew.

"Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures," the chief minister said while announcing the lockdown on Sunday, March 22, the day of Janta Curfew.

Delhi has witnessed a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last few days. Currently, there are 30 patients of the novel coronavirus in the national capital.