As India appears to be on the verge of entering stage 3 of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved as many as 116 government laboratories and 6 private laboratories across the country to scale up the testing for COVID-19.
Out of the 116 state-run labs, 89 have begun conducting tests for the fatal disease whereas the rest 27 will become operational soon. With the impending threat of community transmission, testing more and more people is of utmost importance at the moment.
The ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava on Friday, March 22, informed that India is now well equipped to test 10,000 people each day. "We have the capacity to conduct 10,000 tests per day which means we can conduct 50,000-70,000 tests per week", he said.
The apex health research body notified a list of all the authorised medical institutions across states and Union Territories which will be carrying out COVID-19 tests.
Here's a state-wise list of private labs:
Gujarat (1)
1. Unipath Specialty laboratory limited, Ahmedabad
Karnataka (1)
1. Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Bengaluru
Maharashtra (4)
1. Thyrocare, Mumbai
2. Suburban Diagnostics, Mumbai
3. Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Mumbai
4. Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai
The private labs have been instructed to charge no more than Rs 4500 for conducting the novel coronavirus tests.
Here's a state-wise list of operational government labs:
Andaman & Nicobar Islands (1)
1. Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair
Andhra Pradesh (3)
1. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
2. Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada
3. Sidhartha Medical College, Vijaywada
Assam (4)
1. Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
2. Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh
3. Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat
4. Silchar Medical College, Silchar
Bihar (2)
1. Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
2. Darbhanga Medical College, Darbhanga
Chandigarh (2)
1. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research
2. Govt. Medical College
Chattisgarh (2)
1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur
2. Late Baliram Kashyap M Govt. Medical College, Jagdalpur
Delhi (6)
1. All India Institute Medical Sciences
2. Lady Hardinge Medical College
3. National Centre for Disease Control
4. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
5. Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences
6. Army Hospital Research & Referral
Gujarat (4)
1. BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
2. MP Shah Govt Medical College, Jamnagar
3. Govt. Medical College, Surat
4. Govt. Medical College, Bhavnagar
Haryana (2)
1. Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana
2. BPS Govt. Medical College, Sonipat
Himachal Pradesh (2)
1. Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla
2. Dr. Rajendra Prasad Govt. Medical College, Tanda
Jammu & Kashmir (4)
1. Govt. Medical College, Jammu
2. Command Hospital (NC), Udhampur
3. Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar
4. Govt. Medical College, Srinagar
Jharkhand (1)
1. MGM Medical College & Hospital, Jamshedpur
Karnataka (7)
1. Karnataka (7) 33. Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan
2. Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
3. Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shimoga
4. Command Hospital (Air Force), Bengaluru
5. Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru
6. National Institute of Virology, Bangalore Field Unit, Bengaluru
7. Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga
Kerala (6)
1. National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Allapuzzha
2. Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
3. Govt. Medical College, Kozhikode
4. Govt. Medical College, Thrissur
5. Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram
6. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences, Thiruvananthapuram
Maharashtra (7)
1. National Institute of Virology, Pune
2. Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital, Mumbai
3. Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
4. National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Mumbai
5. Armed Forces Medical College, Pune
6. BJ Medical College, Pune
7. Indira Gandhi Govt. Medical College, Nagpur
Madhya Pradesh (4)
1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal
2. National Institute for Research on Tribal Health, Jabalpur
3. Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore
4. Govt. Medical College, Bhopal
Manipur (2)
1. Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Med. Sciences, Imphal
2. Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal
Meghalaya (1)
1. North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Shillong
Odisha (1)
1. Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneshwar
Puducherry (1)
1. Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research
Punjab (2)
1. Govt. Medical College, Amritsar
2. Govt. Medical College, Patiala
Rajasthan (7)
1. Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur
2. Dr. Sampurnanand Medical College, Jodhpur
3. Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
4. RNT Medical College, Udaipur
5. SP Medical College, Bikaner
6. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur
7. JLN Medical College, Ajmer
Tamil Nadu (7)
1. King Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai
2. Madras Medical College, Chennai
3. Govt. Theni Medical College, Theni
4. Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli
5. Govt. Medical College, Thiruvarur
6. Kumar Mangalam Govt. Medical College, Salem
7. Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
Telangana (2)
1. Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
2. Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
Tripura (1)
1. Government Medical College, Agartala
Uttar Pradesh (4)
1. King George Medical University, Lucknow
2. Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
3. Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
4. Command Hospital, Lucknow
Uttarakhand (1)
1. Govt. Medical College, Haldwani
West Bengal (3)
1. National Institute of Cholera & Enteric Diseases, Kolkata
2. Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Kolkata
3. Midnapore Medical College, Midnapore
Here's a state-wise list of soon to be operational government labs:
Andhra Pradesh (2)
1. Govt. Medical College, Ananthpur
2. Guntur Medical College, Guntur
Assam (1)
1. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta
Bihar (3)
1. Darbhanga Medical College, Darbhanga
2. Indira Gandhi Institute Medical Sciences, Patna
3. Patna Medical College, Patna
Delhi (2)
1. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
2. Maulana Azad Medical College
Gujarat (1)
1. Govt. Medical College, Vadodra
Jharkhand (1)
1. Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi
Kerala (4)
1. State Public Health Laboratory, Trivandrum
2. Interuniversity, Kottayam
3. Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvanathapuram
4. Malabar Cancer Center, Thalassery
Maharashtra (1)
1. Grant Medical College & Sir JJ Hospital, Mumbai
Madhya Pradesh (1)
1. Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre, Bhopal
Odisha (1)
1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneshwar
Rajasthan (1)
1. Govt. Medical College, Kota
Tamil Nadu (2)
1. Govt. Medical College, Trichy
2. Govt. Medical College, Villupuram
Telangana (3)
1. Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad
2. Sir Ronald Ross of Tropical & Communicable Diseases, Hyderabad
3. Institute of Preventive Medicine, Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh (2)
1. Uttar Pradesh RIMS, Saifai
2. Regional Medical Research Centre, Gorakhpur
Uttarakhand (1)
1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh
West Bengal (1)
1. School of Tropical Medicine, Kolkata
India's tally of COVID-19 patients has now risen to 400. Most of the states have been put under lockdown to prevent the large scale spread of the China-orginated virus.