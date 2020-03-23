As India appears to be on the verge of entering stage 3 of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved as many as 116 government laboratories and 6 private laboratories across the country to scale up the testing for COVID-19.

Out of the 116 state-run labs, 89 have begun conducting tests for the fatal disease whereas the rest 27 will become operational soon. With the impending threat of community transmission, testing more and more people is of utmost importance at the moment.

The ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava on Friday, March 22, informed that India is now well equipped to test 10,000 people each day. "We have the capacity to conduct 10,000 tests per day which means we can conduct 50,000-70,000 tests per week", he said.

The apex health research body notified a list of all the authorised medical institutions across states and Union Territories which will be carrying out COVID-19 tests.

Here's a state-wise list of private labs:

Gujarat (1)

1. Unipath Specialty laboratory limited, Ahmedabad

Karnataka (1)

1. Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Bengaluru

Maharashtra (4)

1. Thyrocare, Mumbai

2. Suburban Diagnostics, Mumbai

3. Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Mumbai

4. Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai

The private labs have been instructed to charge no more than Rs 4500 for conducting the novel coronavirus tests.

Here's a state-wise list of operational government labs:

Andaman & Nicobar Islands (1)

1. Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh (3)

1. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati

2. Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada

3. Sidhartha Medical College, Vijaywada

Assam (4)

1. Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati

2. Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh

3. Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat

4. Silchar Medical College, Silchar

Bihar (2)

1. Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna

2. Darbhanga Medical College, Darbhanga

Chandigarh (2)

1. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research

2. Govt. Medical College

Chattisgarh (2)

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur

2. Late Baliram Kashyap M Govt. Medical College, Jagdalpur

Delhi (6)

1. All India Institute Medical Sciences

2. Lady Hardinge Medical College

3. National Centre for Disease Control

4. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

5. Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences

6. Army Hospital Research & Referral

Gujarat (4)

1. BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad

2. MP Shah Govt Medical College, Jamnagar

3. Govt. Medical College, Surat

4. Govt. Medical College, Bhavnagar

Haryana (2)

1. Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana

2. BPS Govt. Medical College, Sonipat

Himachal Pradesh (2)

1. Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla

2. Dr. Rajendra Prasad Govt. Medical College, Tanda

Jammu & Kashmir (4)

1. Govt. Medical College, Jammu

2. Command Hospital (NC), Udhampur

3. Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar

4. Govt. Medical College, Srinagar

Jharkhand (1)

1. MGM Medical College & Hospital, Jamshedpur

Karnataka (7)

1. Karnataka (7) 33. Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan

2. Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore

3. Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shimoga

4. Command Hospital (Air Force), Bengaluru

5. Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru

6. National Institute of Virology, Bangalore Field Unit, Bengaluru

7. Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga

Kerala (6)

1. National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Allapuzzha

2. Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

3. Govt. Medical College, Kozhikode

4. Govt. Medical College, Thrissur

5. Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram

6. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences, Thiruvananthapuram

Maharashtra (7)

1. National Institute of Virology, Pune

2. Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital, Mumbai

3. Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai

4. National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Mumbai

5. Armed Forces Medical College, Pune

6. BJ Medical College, Pune

7. Indira Gandhi Govt. Medical College, Nagpur

Madhya Pradesh (4)

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal

2. National Institute for Research on Tribal Health, Jabalpur

3. Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore

4. Govt. Medical College, Bhopal

Manipur (2)

1. Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Med. Sciences, Imphal

2. Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal

Meghalaya (1)

1. North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Shillong

Odisha (1)

1. Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneshwar

Puducherry (1)

1. Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research

Punjab (2)

1. Govt. Medical College, Amritsar

2. Govt. Medical College, Patiala

Rajasthan (7)

1. Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur

2. Dr. Sampurnanand Medical College, Jodhpur

3. Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

4. RNT Medical College, Udaipur

5. SP Medical College, Bikaner

6. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur

7. JLN Medical College, Ajmer

Tamil Nadu (7)

1. King Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai

2. Madras Medical College, Chennai

3. Govt. Theni Medical College, Theni

4. Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli

5. Govt. Medical College, Thiruvarur

6. Kumar Mangalam Govt. Medical College, Salem

7. Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore

Telangana (2)

1. Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad

2. Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad

Tripura (1)

1. Government Medical College, Agartala

Uttar Pradesh (4)

1. King George Medical University, Lucknow

2. Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

3. Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh

4. Command Hospital, Lucknow

Uttarakhand (1)

1. Govt. Medical College, Haldwani

West Bengal (3)

1. National Institute of Cholera & Enteric Diseases, Kolkata

2. Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Kolkata

3. Midnapore Medical College, Midnapore

Here's a state-wise list of soon to be operational government labs:

Andhra Pradesh (2)

1. Govt. Medical College, Ananthpur

2. Guntur Medical College, Guntur

Assam (1)

1. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta

Bihar (3)

1. Darbhanga Medical College, Darbhanga

2. Indira Gandhi Institute Medical Sciences, Patna

3. Patna Medical College, Patna

Delhi (2)

1. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

2. Maulana Azad Medical College

Gujarat (1)

1. Govt. Medical College, Vadodra

Jharkhand (1)

1. Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi

Kerala (4)

1. State Public Health Laboratory, Trivandrum

2. Interuniversity, Kottayam

3. Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvanathapuram

4. Malabar Cancer Center, Thalassery

Maharashtra (1)

1. Grant Medical College & Sir JJ Hospital, Mumbai

Madhya Pradesh (1)

1. Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre, Bhopal

Odisha (1)

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneshwar

Rajasthan (1)

1. Govt. Medical College, Kota

Tamil Nadu (2)

1. Govt. Medical College, Trichy

2. Govt. Medical College, Villupuram

Telangana (3)

1. Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad

2. Sir Ronald Ross of Tropical & Communicable Diseases, Hyderabad

3. Institute of Preventive Medicine, Hyderabad

Uttar Pradesh (2)

1. Uttar Pradesh RIMS, Saifai

2. Regional Medical Research Centre, Gorakhpur

Uttarakhand (1)

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh

West Bengal (1)

1. School of Tropical Medicine, Kolkata

India's tally of COVID-19 patients has now risen to 400. Most of the states have been put under lockdown to prevent the large scale spread of the China-orginated virus.