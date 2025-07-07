The Delhi government is set to approach the Supreme Court to seek relief from the recently suspended restrictions on selling fuel to end-of-life (EOL) vehicles. This move comes amid increasing public inconvenience and criticism of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's environmental policies.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasized the need to inform the Supreme Court about the lapses of the former administration, stating, "We are going to tell the Supreme Court that people should not be put to inconvenience for the lapses of the previous government."

The controversy surrounding the fuel ban has sparked a heated debate in the capital. The new BJP-led government in Delhi has faced allegations from AAP leaders regarding the illegal seizure of vehicles under the new policy.

However, Singh dismissed these claims, saying, "I don't want to talk about a party which was born due to a bunch of lies and whose government kept lying and misleading people on issues like drinking water, roads, Yamuna-cleaning, and Mohalla Clinics." He further criticized AAP leaders, suggesting they should remain in Punjab, where they have relocated after losing the Delhi Assembly election.

The Delhi government recently approached the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to request a suspension of its directive to halt fuel sales to overage and polluting vehicles. This request was made in light of technological challenges and gaps in vehicle database availability from NCR states.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the need for a collective ban across the NCR to effectively address the issue of polluting EOL vehicles. She stated, "This is an issue of debate and concern. We are going to present facts before the Supreme Court and fight for the rights of Delhi residents. We will also plead that only those pollution parameters that are applicable in the entire country should be enforced in the Capital."

Public outcry and policy challenges

The Delhi government's appeal to the CAQM underscores the growing discontent among EOL vehicle owners, who argue that the ban should be based on vehicle fitness and emission levels rather than age. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa described the implementation of the ban as "premature" and "potentially counterproductive." In a letter to the CAQM chairperson, Sirsa requested a hold on the enforcement of the directive, citing issues that need to be addressed before full implementation.

The transport department has defined EOL vehicles as those no longer validly registered, including petrol vehicles over 15 years old and diesel vehicles over 10 years old. The policy has led to significant public outcry, with many vehicle owners expressing frustration over the sudden enforcement of the ban. The Delhi government has emphasized the importance of balancing environmental concerns with the social and economic needs of citizens. Chief Minister Gupta reiterated the government's commitment to controlling air pollution while working on long-term solutions for clean and sustainable transportation.

The implementation of the fuel ban has also revealed challenges related to the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system, which is not yet operational in neighboring states. This has raised concerns about the effective integration of the system across the region. The opposition has criticized the BJP-led administration for its handling of the policy, with Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition and AAP leader Atishi questioning the consistency of the government's decisions.

