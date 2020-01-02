A massive fire broke out at a factory in New Delhi's Udoh Nagar area of Peeragarhi in the early hours of Thursday, January 2. Several people including few firefighters are reported to be trapped inside the factory.

During the rescue operation, a blast occurred causing the factory building to collapse, said the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is present at the spot along with the DFS, have managed to rescue one fireman trapped under the debris.

According to the DFS chief Atul Garg, "A call for a fire in a factory was received at 4.23 am on Thursday, accordingly, 7 fire tenders were sent to the spot. However, the fire was followed by a sudden blast, due to which the building collapsed."

Rescue operations underway

When the building collapsed, there were people inside it along with the firefighters who are rescuing them. However, the number of people trapped inside the structure is not yet known. In total, 35 fire tenders are currently on the spot as the rescue operation continues. Currently, the NDRF is working with the fire brigade team at the location.

Arvind Kejriwal closely monitors situation

Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to his Twitter handle and posted a tweet about the Peeragarhi fire accidents stating, "Very sad to hear this. Am closely monitoring the situation. Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped."