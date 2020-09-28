In a bizarre case, a Sub-Inspector in Delhi named Sandeep Dahiya shot his girlfriend on Sunday evening, grievously injuring her. He also killed his father-in-law while looking for his wife. Now, he is a wanted man in Delhi and Haryana.

Sandeep Dahiya is currently on the run, his injured girlfriend was incidentally saved by another officer.

Sub-Inspector on the run after killing father-in-law

On Sunday night, a woman was shot Delhi's Alipur area. The injured woman was rescued by another Sub-Inspector Jaiveer who took her to a hospital. Her conditions is stable. The victim had then revealed that she was shot by Sandeep Dahiya a Sub-Inspector posted in Lahori Gate.

The two had reportedly quarrelled over an issue and in a fit of rage, the inspector shot her while in his car and left her on the side of the road. The woman was his girlfriend and had been in a relationship with him for the past year.

The 36-year-old policeman was also said to be facing matrimonial issued with his wife. In the search for his wife, he went to Haryana's Rohtak. When he didn't know about her whereabouts, he killed his father-in-law and fled from the spot. The cop is now on the run and is a wanted man in two states. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC.