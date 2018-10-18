At least two coaches of a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express derailed on Thursday after it was hit by a truck near Thandla in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Media and Corporate Communication Director of Railway Ministry, told IANS that the incident took place at around 6:44 AM when the truck broke the gates of a manned level crossing and hit the B7 and B8 coach of the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Trivandrum Rajdhani Express.

The truck driver was seriously injured during the accident, Bajpai added.

"The 80 passengers at the site on the rear portion of 12431TrivendrumRajdhani have been taken to Thandla Rd by ARME accompanied by DRM, RTM. From there they will be taken to Ratlam to head towards Delhi thereafter. Meanwhile, restoration work is going on in full swing," Western Railway tweeted.

"Both the lines between Meghnagar-Thandla Rd stns where a truck dashed with 12431 Trivendrum Rajdhani Exp crashing closed Level Crossing Gate has been restored after rerailing 2 derailed coaches & necessary repairs. Train operations to start soon." another tweet read.

Here is the tweet shared by Western Railway.

Both the lines between Meghnagar-Thandla Rd stns where a truck dashed with 12431 Trivendrum Rajdhani Exp crashing closed Level Crossing Gate has been restored after rerailing 2derailedcoaches & necessary repairs. Train operations to start soon. #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/NIjwIf4zc5 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) October 18, 2018

(with inputs from IANS)