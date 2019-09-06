A Delhi-based female journalist was filmed without her knowledge at a high-end lingerie store in Greater Kailash's M-block market. The shopkeeper was watching the live footage through a CCTV camera hidden in the changing room when the woman was inside it.

The incident occurred on August 31 and an FIR was filed three days later under Section 354 C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code. However, reports state that the accused has not been arrested yet.

The journalist went to the trial room after asking a female help there. "On her directions, I went to a room and tried all the garments. Ten minutes later, the same woman came inside and asked me to go to another room as the room in which she was changing has a CCTV camera," the victim was quoted as saying by India Today.

"In the meantime, the woman insisted me to go to another room to try the garments. At that time, I was half-clothed and saw that two men, including the shopkeeper, was sitting near the room. I yelled at her and immediately put on my clothes and came out," she recounted to the police.

The girl then called the police control room and filed a written complaint. "By then, the shopkeeper who was watching me live on the screen deleted the footage and assured that nothing has been stored," the woman said.

The police announced that the FIR has been filed and they will take action soon.

Similar incidents have taken place in the past with union minister Smriti Irani. Back in 2015, she had spotted a CCTV camera in the changing room of a FabIndia outlet in Goa.