In a nerve-racking ordeal, a speeding SUV ploughed into pedestrians, leaving at least seven people injured. The incident happened on Sunday (August 18) at around 3 pm on a footpath in HSR Layout locality of Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru state police have charged the errant driver and taken him into custody.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Bengaluru: A drunk person drove his car over pedestrians on a footpath at HSR Layout locality. The driver was taken into police custody & injured were admitted to hospital. Case registered. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/mmS8e69MPw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

In the above video, a white SUV takes a turn from the road in full speed and runs over people who are dining at the eatery and a few others walking on the pavement. The 9-second video captured in a CCTV camera also showed the car hitting the two-wheelers parked near the footpath.

"A car driven by a drunk man ploughed into pedestrians and injured seven people in Bengaluru's HSR Layout," the official told a news agency.

In another similar incident, a Kannada actor was dragged out of his car by four drunk men and beaten up in front of the public after his car brushed their bikes.