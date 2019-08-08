In the wake of the tensions after the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir through Article 370 was revoked, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, Bhaskar Rao, met a delegation of Kashmiri traders on Wednesday and assured them safety.

The police commissioner, accompanied by the additional commissioners of police (East and West zones) and the deputy commissioner of police (administration), held a meeting with the Kashmiri Trade Federation.

"The Kashmiris living in the city have been reassured. We have requested them not to pay heed to rumours and contact the police should they need any help or clarification," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

The Kashmiri delegation consisted of businessmen and students who were worried about their families back in Kashmir. Even though they did not face any problem in the city, they are clueless about the situation back home. Nearly 10,000 Kashmiris live in Bengaluru and most of them are students, with a few businessmen or professionals working in the IT field.

Bhaskar Rao, who took charge as the 35th police commissioner of Bengaluru, has appointed Rohini Katoch Sepat DCP (South) as the nodal officer for Kashmir natives living in Bengaluru. He also asked the Kashmiris to circulate her phone number via WhatsApp and other social media to keep the police updated.