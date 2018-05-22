The Delhi government has put an end to any recorded music at about 900 restaurants in the national capital that serve liquor, allowing only live band performances.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Excise Department, on Sunday, stated that the decision comes after many residents in the areas around the clubs began complaining about the noise. Multiple noise complaints were reported in localities like Khan Market, Defence Colony, and Rajouri Garden.

This decision has attracted a mixed reaction from Delhiites. While some are on the negative side of it, saying that it will kill the Delhi nightlife, others are relieved that the "noise" won't bother them anymore.

However, this is a chance for young aspiring musicians to get out there and showcase their talents as professionals. According to the rules, live musical performances are permitted. Rule 53 (4) of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010 states that the L-17 license is issued by the excise department to restaurants that serve liquor.

Additionally, Excise Commissioner of Delhi, Amjad Tak said that the live performances were softer and controlled.

With clubs now being banned from playing recorded music, live artists and aspiring musicians in Delhi can get immense exposure. If you are one of those who prefer live music over recorded, here's a list of some of the popular artists you are bound to bump into in New Delhi's popular pubs.

RUN! It's the Kid

For all those who love Indie Folk, this is the act you have to experience. RUN! It's the kid comprises Shantanu Pandit, Dhruv Bhola, Bhairav Gupta and Danik Ghosh. Their songs are based on the ironic lives of people from the 21st century. The music is sure to put you in the right zone with their amazing tunes.

Emenes

Acoustic music lovers, this is the duo you need to check out. With guitarist Mukul Jiwnani and Shenjit Basu on vocals, Emenes is known for energetic and amazing live performances. Apart from playing their original compositions, the duo also does amazing covers of all old and new songs - both western as well as popular Bollywood numbers. The total package.

Shadow and Light

This band will give you the feels. It is a combination of western and Indian folk music that will put you in a relaxed state of mind. The tunes and the vocals sound absolutely pleasant to the ears.

River

This trio act will put you in the grove with covers of all your favorite songs. The band comprises Kamakshi Khanna, Tarana Marwah, and Abhilasha Sinha. The three ladies match their voices to create mesmerizing harmonies.

You can check them out on Soundcloud.

The Yellow Bucket

This band eases it down to the basics with their acoustic melodies and compositions. The tunes are simple and easy, listening to them would put you in their flowing easy-breezy summer chill zone.

There are many more musicians out there that will soon appear quite often in pubs and clubs across Delhi.