The BBMP elections were scheduled to take place earlier this year as the council's term came to an end. Owing to the pandemic the elections have been postponed to December this year. However, now reports suggest the elections may be held in February next year.

The opposition in the state has been asking for the state government to hold the elections for fair polls. Now, AAP Karnataka has also questioned why polls have not been held.

AAP Karnataka condemns BJP move

The BBMP bill has also pushed for an increase inwards under BBMP from 198 to 250 as part of a new amendment. In a press release, the AAP said, "A Joint Select Committee of the State legislature, headed by S Raghu, BJP MLA, has recommended increasing the BBMP wards from 198 to 250 in view of the increase in population and areas under the civic body's limits.

Citing delimitation of wards and the new legislation for BBMP, the government has decided to postpone BBMP election. The government also passed the Karnataka Municipalities Act (third amendment) in the Legislative Assembly."

AAP Karnataka feels BJP is afraid of losing the elections which have driven them to postpone it, "According to an internal survey conducted by the BJP, the party would have lost the BBMP elections badly. Facing the wrath of the citizens of Bengaluru over its repeated failure to control the raging pandemic across city including anti-farmer, anti-labour and anti-women bills passed by BJP in parliament, the survey clearly indicated a clear rejection of the BJP's candidates by the electorate."

Commenting on the internal strife within BJP the party said, "BS Yediyurappa's CM chair is not secured due to the internal disputes in BJP. They are many leaders who are in the party for many years without any post. They are openly expressing their dissatisfaction. Now the government is increasing the number of wards to satisfy them in BBMP."

Citing the fact that, Law minister Madhuswamy has said that the existing wards had been distributed among different constituencies and these wards will be added to respective constituencies, and AAP calls it, "a single window for massive corruption."

The party has argued that "Postponing the BBMP election is an unconstitutional decision to misuse the assembly sessions and it goes against the democratic commitments. Aam Aadmi Party condemns the unethical and miserable politics of BJP, Congress and JD(S) during the crucial period of Corona pandemic."

The bill to amend the KMC Act was tabled in the State Legislative Assembly and will now go to the governor. The High Court has also directed the government to hold polls soon without delay.