The Defence Ministry stated on Thursday that a missile was unintentionally fired into a Pakistani territory earlier this week, blaming the event on a "technical malfunction" that was "deeply regrettable.".

In an official statement the Ministry of Defence said, "On 9 March 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement."

It further added that "It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident."

Pakistan reported the incident on Thursday

Pakistan alleged on Thursday that an unarmed Indian supersonic missile took out from Sirsa on Wednesday evening and landed 124 kilometres within Pakistani territory. According to the report, the missile was flying at 40,000 feet, endangering passenger flights in both Indian and Pakistani airspace, as well as civilians and property on the ground.