During a meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that volunteers from the Middle East, who are ready to assist Russia in Ukraine, need to be helped to get to the war zone.

According to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, more than 16,000 volunteers from the Middle East are ready to come to help the Donetsk and Lugansk republics in Ukraine.

"And here, of course, we consider it right to respond positively to requests, especially since these requests are not for money, but according to the true desire of these people. We know many of them, they helped in the fight against ISIS - at the most difficult time, in the last ten years," the Kremlin press service quoted the minister as saying, RT reported.

Islamic State" (IS) was recognized as a terrorist organization by the decision of the Supreme Court of Russia of December 29, 2014.

Putin said that it is necessary to meet the needs of people who want to come and help people living in Donbas on a voluntary and free basis. The President spoke about this during a meeting of the Security Council, commenting on the words of Shoigu, who said that Russia receives a large number of applications from volunteers who want to come to the republics of Donbas. According to Shoigu, the countries of the Middle East are leading in this regard, of which about 16,000 applications have been received.

Putin has approved the mobilization of volunteers in the war against Ukraine, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

According to Putin: "If you see people who want to volunteer – especially without financial remuneration – to go and help the people of Donbas, you have to accommodate their wish and help them reach the zone of military action."

Putin added that he supports the transfer of "weapons of Western make ended up in the hands of the Russian army" to the troops of the republics of DPR (Donetsk People's Republic) and LPR (Lugansk People's Republic).