Hours after India was elected to the Security Council with an overwhelming majority of 184 votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Thursday, June 18, saying he was deeply grateful to the support shown by the global community for India's membership of the UN Security Council.

PM Modi also said that India would work to promote global peace, security, resilience, and equity.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply grateful for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India's membership of the UN Security Council. India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity."

The PM's remarks came a day after India was elected unopposed to the Security Council with 184 votes running on a platform of fighting terrorism and promoting the ethos of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" -- the world is one family.

Yesterday's (June 17) elections took place against the backdrop of the dispute in Ladakh's Galwan Valley with China, whom it will join on the Council in January 1, 2021 along with 5 permanent members and non-permanent members including, Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam.

Here's a list of years when India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the UNSC:

1950-1951

1967-1968

1972-1973

1977-1978

1984-1985

1991-1992

2011-2012

The national capital won the Asia Pacific seat on the UN's highest decision-making body with the unanimous support of the countries in the 55-member group, with China and Pakistan, at least openly, conceding support in the face of an overwhelming backing for India from the others.

Along with India, Mexico, Ireland and Norway were also elected to the UN Security Council. The 193 UN member states must return on Thursday to continue voting to fill one more vacant seat after there was no clear winner.

Taking to Twitter, India's Permanent Mission to the UN wrote, "Member States elect India to the non-permanent seat of the Security Council for the term 2021-22 with overwhelming support."

The UNSC is the only UN body that can make legally compulsory judgments like imposing sanctions and approving the use of force. It has five permanent veto-wielding members - the US, Britain, France, China and Russia - and 10 non-permanent members.

(With agency inputs)