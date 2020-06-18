India has won a non-permanent member seat at United Nations Security Council unopposed. This is the eighth term for India as UNSC's non-permanent member, further bolstering its claim to a permanent seat. India was chosen among seven nations eying for the seat in 2021-22 term from the Asia-Pacific category.

India will use its victory to build a case for a permanent seat, which has been on the agenda for several years now. External affairs minister S Jaishankar had revealed earlier this month that "Reformed Multilateralism to reflect contemporary realities" will be one of India's priorities.

Security Council members and India's position

India won 187 votes in 2010 and started its seventh term on January 1, 2011. Its previous terms were in 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985 and 1991-1992. The Security Council has 15 members, five of whom are permanent members. They include the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia and China. The other 10 are non-permanent and half of the non-permanent members are elected every year for a period of two years.