Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmaavat may have fetched him the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for the best leading actor but it looks like the movie didn't benefit him much and raise his market value unlike Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama received immense appreciation including its lead actors who were lauded by both critics and audience for making the character come alive on the silver screen. But Shahid failed to get the humongous response for his character which Deepika and Ranveer enjoyed for their portrayal of Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji.

Post Padmaavat, both Deepika and Ranveer are now charging with their enhanced market price while Shahid has remained stagnant over the past few years. Accoring to Moneycontrol, while Deepika charges Rs 2.5 crore per day for endorsements, Ranveer now charges Rs 1.75 crore post the success of their magnum opus.

Before Padmaavat, Deepika used to charge around Rs 2 crore a day whereas Ranveer charged around Rs 1 crore. Shahid, on the other hand, comparatively charges Rs 50 lakh approximately for a day for endorsements. Sasha currently endorses brands like Reebok India and Homegrown footwear major Relaxo.

An owner of a celebrity management firm, who wished not to be named, was quoted as saying that Shahid didn't get the kind of attention that would have made him stand out among audiences unlike Deepika and Ranveer who walked away with rave reviews.

He added, "Shahid has lost his popularity to the new crop of youngsters like Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan who are turning out to be more bankable stars."

Trade analyst Atul Mohan, on the other hand, shared a different perspective toward Shahid's low market value and said that the latter is choosy about the brands he endorses.

"Ranveer will work for a brand if the creatives excite him. Durex and Ching's is a typical example but Shahid will not settle for being the face of a brand easily," he added.

But Mohan has stressed that the success of Padmaavat has definitely boosted his career graph and has helped him become a bankable star to some extent. Padmaavat, which crossed Rs 250 crores at the domestic box office, is Shahid Kapoor's first movie in the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

On the work front, Shahid is currently shooting for his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu in which he will be seen sharing space with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.