Deepika Padukone was rushed to Breach Candy hospital after she complained of uneasiness. The actress was taken to the hospital where numerous tests were done on her. Deepika was admitted on Monday night. This is the second time Deepika has been admitted to the hospital in such an urgent manner. Her team has maintained silence on the Padmaavat actress' health update.

Prior to this, Padukone had been rushed to a hospital when she complained of an increased heart rate while shooting for Project K. Deepika has been working non-stop on back-to-back projects. For starters, she has been shooting for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, a majority of which was shot in Spain. The Siddharth Anand-directed film will release on January 25, next year and also has John Abraham playing a pivotal role.

Deepika's upcoming projects

Apart from this, Deepika Padukone will be seen paired opposite Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. Another big project of Deepika Padukone is Project K, which also stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The 36-year-old actress has never shied away from talking about her mental health issues. She has also emphasized the need for a better depiction of mental health in films and television.

Deepika Padukone mental health

"If an actor were portraying a character with a physical ailment, for example, they would do their research and due diligence in order to discern exactly how to depict their condition. The same courtesy needs to be extended to mental illnesses. Actors, writers and directors shouldn't be winging it. We should afford the same honesty and authenticity to characters with mental illnesses as we do to biopics," she told Vogue in an interview.