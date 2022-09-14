Director Ayan Mukherji is basking on the success of Brahmastra but that hasn't stopped him from the pre-production of the second instalment. While the first part took eight years to hit the big screen, the team is planning to release Brahmastra 2 - Dev in 2025. However, all eyes are now on Dev! Who would play the role of Dev? While several names like Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor playing a dual role (as father and son) are making rounds, netizens are keen to see Ranveer Singh as Dev and Deepika Padukone as Amritha.

The sequel will chronicle the life of Dev and will juggle between the past and present. When quipped about the same, director Ayan said, "I can answer very few things about Dev. The idea was to create a very clear indication of where we are going next with the storytelling. Now we are really getting into the story of our antagonist. Decoding it, giving you some hook to hang on to for part two. Dev is the fulcrum of the entire Brahmastra trilogy."

Adding further details, the director said, "I feel we will come into our own with our storytelling in part two. I have known that for a long time. Part one was just the foundation, the setup of this story. But I can't tell you who Dev is. When the time is right, I will announce."

Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to a spin-off of Shah Rukh Khan's character from the film. SRK played the role of a scientist Mohan Bhargav - his characters from Swadesh. Now fans are looking forward to a separate film on SRK's Varanastra.

"Before the fans were saying it, we were also saying that ourselves. When we were shooting the sequence in 2019, we were also saying on sets," Ayan was quoted by a leading daily.