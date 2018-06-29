Lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may have been shying away from accepting their relationship in public but they seem quite comfortable while expressing their feelings for each other on social media. And Deepika likes to keep her private and professional life separate as much as she can, she has now finally spoken about her impending marriage with Ranveer.

The couple is rumoured to be tying the knot in November and preparations for their big fat wedding are reportedly underway. Deepika had earlier been spotted shopping with her mother Ujjala Padukone on several occasions in Mumbai and Bengaluru. But the actress has never confirmed or denied the speculations that have had been doing the rounds of the tinsel town.

When Deepika was asked about getting married to Ranveer this year, she told Evening Standard, "I try and keep it separate as much as possible, but I don't try to fight or control the speculation" adding that she looks at her parents' marriage as a benchmark for her own approach.

"The way they (her parents) are as a couple, the way they have held the family together. They are amazing role models," Deepika said adding that she is very eager to start her own family and want to have kids.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has been commenting on Deepika's every Instagram post like an obsessed lover. His witty responses will not only crack you up but also make you feel envy of their romantic relationship.

In one of the pictures, Deepika shared a quote of Alice Walker which reads, "look closely at the present you are constructing...it should look like the future you dream of," to which Ranveer replied, "Don't look at me like that," giving away subtle hints about their relationship.

In another post, Deepika wrote, "Marc Jacobs once said, "let's do what we love and do a lot of it!"" to which Ranveer replied, "Marc is right. We should do a lot of it."

Just take a closer look at his comments and see whom would you relate to in your personal life.

Amid strong wedding rumours, Deepika and Ranveer have started following each other's family members on Instagram. It is also being said that Ranveer has already informed his close friends about his wedding with Deepika.

While their fans are going gaga over their PDA on social media, let's wait and watch what kind of wedding DeepVeer would prefer at the end of this year.