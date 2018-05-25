Rumours of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are just refusing to die down. The latest reports have stated that the lovebirds will get married in a three-day ceremony starting from November 18-20. As even the smallest word is enough to add fuel to the fire, Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone has now started following Ranveer Singh on Instagram giving more fodder to the wedding rumours.

Earlier, it was reported that both the families have shortlisted four dates between September and December 2018 for the wedding. The couple are said to be tying the knot according to Hindu rituals in a private ceremony in the presence of family members and close friends away from the media galore.

Deepika had reportedly been utilizing her break store-hopping for trousseau shopping with her mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone in Bengaluru. The reports further suggested that Deepika was helping her to-be in-laws and relatives to shop for her big day. Both the families are yet to finalize the venue (India or abroad).

A few weeks ago, when Ranveer was asked about getting married to Deepika, he told India Today, "I don't know from where this is coming. These are things I think about. I try to create a life and work balance. As much as I am consumed by my work at the moment, these things (marriage) are on my mind. But nothing decisive as of now."

Earlier, rumours stated that Deepika and Ranveer had flown down to Sri Lanka and Maldives and will get married on her birthday January 5. But eventually the rumours turned out to be false.

It was also reported that Deepika's parents flew down to Mumbai to discuss the wedding date with Ranveer's parents at the actress' Prabhadevi residence. It is also being said that the two families, post their meeting, also had a dinner together at a luxurious hotel in Mumbai.

While the rumours of their impending wedding keep resurfacing time and again, it remains to be seen whether Deepika and Ranveer will get married as per the latest reports.