Deepika Padukone has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. Over the years Deepika has been the voice of mental health in India. Apart from being a global icon, Deepika is also a dutiful wife, a doting daughter and a sister. Deepika has always aced every role with perfection. Recently the actress added yet another feather to her cap the actress, producer, and philanthropist featured on Archetype hosted by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.

Along with Deepika Padukone, actors Jenny Slate, and Constance Wu were also part of Meghan Markle's Archetype. The actress discussed mental health issues and also shared their personal stories. However, what caught netizens' attention was Deepika and Meghan spoke about the actor Ranveer Singh (husband of Deepika).

Deepika gets candid about Ranveer Singh

An audio clip that is doing rounds on social media shares the exact conversation that Deepika had with Meghan about her husband-actor Ranveer Singh.

As per the clip, Deepika goes on to say, "My husband was at a music festival for a week and he's just come back, so he's going to be happy to see my face."

To which Meghan responds, "Oh my goodness! how fun, oh gosh!! please send my best, take good care of yourself and keep in touch."

Deepika on Mental Health

During the chat, Deepika also talks about her battle with mental health she says, "It's [mental health] the same way we have physical ailments. Our mind is very much a part of our body. But somehow, when it comes to mental illness, we start treating our minds like outside of our bodies".

Deepika on how the family has been her support system

Deepika said, "I woke up and felt my blood pressure drop and then the next thing I knew my life just felt meaningless. I didn't want to live anymore, you know. I just didn't want to get out of bed and I struggled with this for many, many months." The actor continued to share that she felt "hopeless" and "event" and eventually picked up the phone to speak to a counsellor. From the sound of my voice, she could tell, you know, that I needed help. Not a single day goes by without me thinking about my mental health. And so every part of my life today is to ensure that I don't go back into that dark place again."

Meanwhile, Markle also recalled how Prince Harry referred her to a mental health professional when she was at her worst point.

Deepika and Ranveer's break-up rumours

It was reported that all was not well between Ranveer and Deepika and that their marriage seemed to have hit a rough patch. All this started when a critic tweeted about DeepVeer's troubled marriage.

However, Ranveer refuted the baseless reports. During the FICCI Frames fast-track event, he spoke about 10 years of togetherness with Deepika. "Touchwood... We met and started dating in 2012... so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika," he said.

And now after seeing Deepika and Ranveer's social media banter and PDA it is confirmed that all is well between the power couple of Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone's career

On the work front, Deepika was recently featured on the cover of Vogue Arabia, the actress also attended the Louis Vuitton show before making her way back to Tamil Nadu to promote rural mental health via her foundation.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. Besides this, she has also been shooting for Project K which stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern.