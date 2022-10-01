For the last few days, Deepika Padukone is in the news for her personal and professional life. From rumours of her separation from husband Ranveer Singh to health scare, the Padmaavat actress bears it all. Being true to her work commitments, Deepika is busy shooting for ad films and 'Pathaan'.

Deepika Padukone has not only made an impact as one of the most versatile actresses in India but also has a global presence, The Gehraiyaan actress has now turned into the Covergirl for Vogue Arabia. The actress made heads turn with her elegant pictures.

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram to share the pictures from the photoshoot."#VogueArabia is ushering in #October2022 with Bollywood icon #DeepikaPadukone, who takes over the earthy terrains of Hatta for our latest issue," the caption read.

On the October 2022 cover of Vogue Arabia, the actress opened up about her mental health.

Deepika told Vogue Arabia, "I think that my experience with mental illness has brought me to this space today. I prioritize my mind and my body over everything else. Did it take an illness to bring me to that level of awareness? Yes. But I guess that's what it is. Sometimes you need to go through those experiences to really come out of something having learned something. You come into this world thinking that if you want to be a successful actor, you have to be all of these things. And then you discover along the way that you can also do it your way."

Meanwhile, the actress was in the news for her 'missing wedding ring', when the paparazzi clicked her at the Mumbai airport. However, to shut down the speculations and rumours, the two indulged in online PDA.

On Friday, Ranveer shared a picture on his Instagram handle, where he is seen dressed in a bubble gum pink suit. Deepika was the first one to drop a comment on hubby's picture.

She dropped a flirty comment, "Edible." To which, Ranveer replied with a smirk and a kiss emoji.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the movie Pathaan, which also stars Shah Rukh and John Abraham. Apart from that, Deepika has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.