Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's marriage is currently one of the hot topics of discussion in the B-Town. Rumours suggest that the lovebirds will be tying the knot in November this year and the preparation for their wedding has already begun. And Deepika is making sure to remain free and avoiding taking projects during that period of time. And now the latest rumour states that Deepika has turned down xXx 4 offer because of her wedding with Ranveer Singh.

"Deepika's dates for 'xXx 4' were needed around October end – December. She couldn't do the film because she's kept her dates free around that time as she's tying the knot with Ranveer Singh. Unless there are last minute changes in dates of the marriage, she won't be seen in 'xXx 4' for sure," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Bubble.

A few days ago, Deepika was spotted exiting a famous jewellery shop in Bandra with her mother Ujjala Padukone. This further sparked rumours of her possible marriage and made fans curious.

Earlier it was reported that Deepika is utilizing her free time to pick up her wedding outfits. She keeps flying back and forth between Mumbai and Bangalore.

According to Mid-Day, Ranveer has bought two floors of the same building in Khar where his family is currently residing and Deepika is closely monitoring things for his new house.

In the past few weeks, Deepika and Ranveer have been publicly commenting on their social media accounts which have sent their fans into a frenzy.

It is a known fact that Deepika and Ranveer have been dating for the past four years ever since they struck a chord with each other while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela - RamLeela. But the couple is yet to make their relationship official. And going by their current PDA, it looks like it won't take long for the lovebirds to acknowledge their relationship.