Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been together for four years and are rumoured to get married by the end of this year. The actors have never said anything about their personal life but their PDA can be seen on social media as they keep leaving sweet comments on each other pictures.

When Deepika was slaying the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2018, Ranveer was going gaga over her looks. The actress shared pictures of her looks from the event on her social media handle and Ranveer commented on almost every single one of them.

Deepika too had commented 'mine' on a photo of Ranveer's but deleted the comment later.

Now, Ranveer is on the cover of Femina magazine's June issue and he looks irresistible in the photos shared by the magazine on social media. Many fan clubs shared the same pictures from their accounts and Deepika commented on one of them. She wrote, 'Yummieee'

Instagram Screenshot

Rumour has it that the couple is planning a destination wedding with a guest list that only includes close friends and family. Ranveer has said in an interview that he intends to get married but has not decided when. Deepika too had revealed in an interview earlier that she sees herself as a working mother and a wife.

On the work front, Ranveer is on a tight schedule with his upcoming films. He recently finished shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, also starring Alia Bhatt. The film is based on two rappers Divine and Naezy who are from the streets of Mumbai. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of a rapper.

Ranveer is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Simmba, also starring Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan. He will also begin the shooting of Kabir Khan's film, which is India cricketer Kapil Dev's biopic.

Deepika, on the other hand, is rumoured to be working on starting up her own production house.