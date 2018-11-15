After making their restless over the past few days, newly married couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have given their fans a glimpse of their dreamy wedding ceremony which took place at Lake Como in Italy on November 14-15.

While Deepika wore Sabyasachi red lehenga on her big day, Ranveer wore a red Kanjeevaram sherwani.

The couple took their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family members and close friends at the Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, Italy on November 14 according to traditional Chitrapur Saraswat style ceremony (given Deepika's roots belonging to Saraswat Brahmin community from Karnataka and mother tongue Konkani).

Deepika and Ranveer again tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony (given Ranveer's roots) on November 15.

The newly married couple will be hosting their first wedding reception in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru at The Leela Palace hotel on November 21 followed by a star-studded reception at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on November 28.