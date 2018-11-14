The way the two top actors of the industry have planned their wedding, could not have gotten any bigger. From choosing one of the most serene, romantic and beautiful locations to ensuring everything throughout the ceremony remains fairytale-like, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have called in the best hands at the business to ensure that.

One of the biggest weddings of the years has started with Ranveer and Deepika enjoying their first pre-wedding ceremony at Lake Como in Italy. The sangeet ceremony and the mehendi ceremony kick-started on Tuesday afternoon with some of big celebrities from the industry attending the event with full attendance. One of the most popular names from the music industry, Harshadeep Kaur, was invited to croon a few melodies like 'Kabira' and 'Dilbaro' for the couple.

And the latest we hear is that the couple got engaged in a traditional Konkani ceremony followed by a long, emotional and endearing speech by Ranveer Singh dedicating his success and happiness to Deepika Padukone. Reports have revealed that the speech was so touching that Deepika broke down into tears hearing it and it was Ranveer who came forward to comfort her and make her laugh again with his antics.

Not just this, it has been reported that Ranveer Singh sang Tune Maari Entriyan from Gunday for Deepika Padukone. And Deepika too crooned a number of songs from Ranveer's hit films – Band Baaja Baraat and Befikre.

Some reports have also stated that while Deepika is enjoying her wedding festivities, Ranveer Singh has been his unabashed self and enjoying each and every moment of this unforgettable journey. Though we haven't been able to get a glimpse of the bride or the groom from the venue, it would be wonderful to see Deepika and Ranveer as a married couple.