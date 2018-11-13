Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to become Mr and Mrs on November 14 and 15. The star couple's wedding is going to take place in Italy. With just a few hours remaining before the big day, we bring some of the interesting and unusual aspects of the grand wedding.

Deepika and her flamboyant partner will tie the knot at a posh resort at Lake Como in Italy. The wedding will take place in the morning hours, followed by a lavish lunch. They will have two wedding ceremonies – one in South Indian style and another in Sindhi fashion.

While fans are extremely excited to have a glimpse of the big fat wedding, here are some unusual things about Deepika and Ranveer's marriage ceremony.

First, this will be one of those weddings that are insured. Yes, the couple has a wedding insurance policy under Oriental Insurance. However, the amount of insurance is not known.

Secondly, it will be an "unplugged wedding", which means no one is allowed to carry mobile phones at the ceremony. This might not be a good thing for fans as they may not be lucky enough to get instant updates from the event then.

Thirdly, guests have been asked not to bring any gift, and instead use the money as a donation to various NGOs. Well, this certainly is a kind gesture from Deepika and Ranveer.

Fourth, Ranveer will reportedly arrive at the wedding on a seaplane. Considering the groom's colourful nature, this is not really surprising, isn't it?

Lastly, not just the groom, even guests will reportedly have a grand entry on a yacht. This certainly sounds to be one of the coolest weddings ever.

Ranveer and Deepika are one of the most adorable pairs in the tinsel town, and they have always been in news for their constant PDA. Although they had never earlier admitted their relationship, the two surprised all by posting their wedding card on social media last month.