Deepika Padukone reportedly once rejected a box office blockbuster film that went to her ex-rival Sonam Kapoor.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which was released in 2015, broke box office records with collections of Rs 208 crore. The film became the second largest grosser after Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film is actress Sonam Kapoor's biggest hit till date.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Sonam was apparently not the first choice as a lead for the film. Earlier, Padmavat actress Deepika Padukone was approached to play the role of the female lead but the actress rejected the offer.

Talking about the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Deepika told DNA, "See films always belong to people who do them. It doesn't matter who was offered or who didn't do it. That's why I talk about films that I have been offered. That's not what matters, what matters eventually after the film has released is who the film belongs to and it belongs to those who have been a part of it."

Things have not always been good between the two actresses. Sonam Kapoor had once taken a dig at Deepika on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee with Karan. Sh had said, "Create your own style. Katrina is herself. She does not try to fit into a mold, which I respect a lot. She is not trying to be the fashion icon of the century. Even if Katrina wears jeans and a t-shirt and has her hair in a ponytail, I would rather have that than someone who is like 'I want to be on the cover of Vogue every three months'."

Salman Khan and Deepika have never shared screen space before and the audience can only hope that in the future we get to see them together on screen.

On the work front, rumour is that Deepika might star in the sequel of xXx: The Return Of The Xander Cage.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is all set for the release of his upcoming film Race 3, directed by Remo D'Souza. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and others. The film is set to release June 15, 2018.

Salman will also appear with Priyanka Chopra in his upcoming film Bharat. The two will be reuniting after 10 years. The film is a Hindi remake of the Korean film An Ode To my Father and will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.