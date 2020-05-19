We haven't seen any budding friendship or any rivalry between the two leading ladies of the movie business. Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Both these actresses are happy and content in their own space but there was a time when Kareena and Deepika were going through a rough patch as contemporaries.

It all began when Director Imtiaz Ali began looking out for his heroine in 2009 starrer 'Love Aaj Kal' opposite Saif Ali Khan. At that time Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were dating each other after Kareena broke up with Shahid and Saif was already single.

As per sources, after the stupendous success of 'Jab We Met' that starred ex-lovers, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, Imtiaz had promised to cast Kareena in his next and Love Aaj Kal was it but unfortunately, Deepika made an entry instead of Kareena that didn't go down well with Kareena.

Produced by Saif Ali Khan's own production house Kareena was expecting this one but Imtiaz chose to go with Deepika considering she perfectly fitted the role. This called for an unwanted cold war between Deepika and Kareena.

While talking to Filmfare, when Deepika was asked about all this, she had said, "I don't know about that. I never had this conversation with Saif, I never brought it up."

"But I do know for a fact that Imtiaz was always keen on working with me for this particular film. And it happened. He asked me if I wanted to work with him. Of course, I wanted to work with him. He gave me a narration and I loved the script. And the dates worked out," had said Deepika.

In the same interview, when Deepika was asked, whether she missed her then-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor on the sets, she had said, "I miss him otherwise. But I don't miss him on the sets. Because I don't expect that every film I do has to be with my boyfriend. I think that's a bit ridiculous."

She further added, "And I know as an actor I will have to work with different kinds of people. A director knows the kind of characters he wants in his film and the kind of actors who can play those characters. So it would be a bit ridiculous to expect that my real-life boyfriend will be my co-star in every film of mine."