It seems the lockdown has gotten into the nerves of Bollywood celebs as well, alongside us common folk. Deepika Padukone on Saturday decided to take a trip down the memory lane and she surprised her fans with a throwback picture of herself sitting alongside Aamir Khan.

DeePee dug up an old pic of herself, wherein the actress, a 13-year-old little girl can be seen 'Awkwardly' posing alongside Aamir, who had a soul patch beard back then, which means the pic must have been of the days when Aamir was shooting for Dil Chahta Hai.

The veteran actor can be sitting next to Deepika who looks unrecognisable in the snap. Her father Prakash Padukone is also there, along with mommy Ujjala and her sister Anisha, who had a boy cut hairstyle back then.

Aamir didn't share curd rice with me: Deepika

The Chhapaak actress shared this snap on Instagram earlier in the day, along with a witty enough caption. Judging by the caption, Aamir Khan has possibly visited Prakash Padukone's house for lunch, when Deepika was still a 13-year-old girl.

She wrote, "Major throwback to 1st January 2000. I was 13 & awkward. I still am.

He was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise. I was hungry like I always am. But he didn't offer and I didn't ask..."

What's worth noting here is that despite the fact that Deepika Padukone is a well-established actress now, she hasn't worked with Aamir as of yet. Speaking in an earlier interview with TOI, Deepika did say she remains eager to work with Aamir.

"I haven't work with Salman, Aamir, Hrithik, so there are a lot of actors I haven't worked with. And they're still pending, so let's see when it happens," she was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Deepika Padukone has been sharing many throwback pics lately:

The 34-year-old has been quite active on social media during the current lockdown. Just a couple of days ago, she shared yet another childhood picture of herself.

Deepika can be seen sporting a boy cut hairstyle in the pic, posing with her certificates and trophy that she had won in school sports fest. The picture would certainly melt hearts of her most ardent fans, as the sheer innocence of the actress is worth checking out!

"For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together...every step of the way! And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous! (as shown in Exhibit B)," she wrote, in the caption.

DeePee is currently in her Mumbai home, in the loving company of her hubby Ranveer Singh. The duo will be seen together in Kabir Khan's film '83', which is the biopic of Kapil Dev.