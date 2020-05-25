The leggy lass Deepika Padukone has been enjoying her self-quarantine with her loving hubby Ranveer Singh in Mumbai amid the coronavirus lockdown. However, since the duo had been locked in their home sweet home, the 'Chhapaak' actress has been missing her family especially her little sister Anisha.

Like any other siblings both Deepika and Anisha never shy away from expressing their love for each other by posting several pictures on social media.

As children, both of them used to share the same bedroom, they used to travel together, share each other's secrets, and being each others' BFF's, Anisha and Deepika are true sibling goals.

In fact, both the Padukone sisters have a huge crush on Leonardo DiCaprio. So much so that they had several posters of the actor tucked in their room and both Deepika and Anisha used to kiss the poster before falling asleep, in their yesteryears.

We used to kiss Leonardo's posters every night: Deepika Padukone

The 34-year-old actress in a throwback interview with Vogue India said, "My sister Anisha and I shared a room. We used to sit on that sofa... and play 'house' for hours. We also had several posters of Leonardo DiCaprio on the wall and made it a point to kiss him goodnight every night before going to sleep."

Well, that's quite adorable!

We all have some of the other celebrity crushes in our childhood, whom we used to admire a lot and put pictures all over our room. The actress who now has a humongous fan following of her own, Deepika had quite often spoken about her love for Leonard DiCaprio.

When Deepika revealed Anisha is her biggest critic

Talking about the bond with Anisha, Deepika Padukone in an old interview had called her little sister a 'biggest critic'. She told IANS, "She is very honest about her opinion. She is my most blunt critic and she speaks her heart. Even if she is criticising me, I don't mind it because she is very honest and she wants me to do well..."

The actress a few days ago shared a lovely picture with Anisha on Instagram and captioned it, "I miss you peanut!!! Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you!!!"

Earlier in the day, DeePee also posted a lovy-dovy boomerang video with her hubby Ranveer where she can be seen landing a tight kiss on him.

The lovely pair will soon be seen gracing the silver screen alongside each other in Kabir Singh's directorial '83, which was scheduled to release in April, but the same has been delayed due to coronavirus crisis.