A lot has evolved in the 21st century. From the way we talk, live and accept the movies have also changed. Bollywood has also evolved in terms of intimate scenes and boldness shown on the silver screen. The days are gone when stars used to shy away in speaking their heart out, whether it's about their sexuality or the people they are dating.

These stars are not afraid to be put in an awkward position as they know how to bounce back and make headlines out of that. Many celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Ranabir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and even Salman Khan has come out and spoken about their sex lives. But the award for the most controversial comments in this area will definitely go the Bajirao of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh.

Known for speaking his hear out and entertaining the audience, Ranveer has often talked openly about his partners and sex life. From talking about the 'Red Chilli' in his pants at Koffee With Karan to disclosing that he lost his virginity at the age of 12, Ranveer has always been candid about his personal life.

Ranveer Singh is surely one of the most outspoken actors of the film industry and mostly, he never hides the most secret parts of his life. One time, during an interview, he disclosed one of the coolest birthday gifts he wishes to get and it will blow your mind.

'Birthday Sex is the Coolest Gift'

As per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, during an interview, Ranveer was asked 'what he finds the coolest birthday gift? in the rapid-fire section. Though it was a simple question, still it made a lot of headlines. When the interviewer asked Ranveer about his favorite gift, he gave an amazing reply that left everyone in shock. He said, "A car, a vintage watch.....but forget all that. Birthday sex beats everything."

On top of everything, Ranveer made this statement in front of her love Deepika Padukone, leaving her red. In an old interview, Ranveer also disclosed that he lost his virginity at the age of 12 and before he turned 26, he was a total sex maniac.