The biopic of legendary actor NT Rama Rao (NTR) has been the talk of the town ever since its inception. Its makers are planning to sign Hindi-speaking actors in many of the roles, and have now approached Deepika Padukone to play Sridevi in the film.

"The makers are approaching Deepika Padukone for Sridevi's cameo role. NTR and Sridevi's combination was a big hit and they had many popular songs. It's a short role and they feel that Deepika is perfect for it," a source was quoted as saying by The Asian Age.

Sridevi and NT Rama Rao had worked together as an onscreen pair in blockbusters like Vetagadu, Kondaveeti Simham and Bobbili Puli. The actress also played the role of NT Rama Rao's granddaughter as a child artiste in Badipantulu.

Earlier, the makers of NTR's biopic had approached Vidya Balan to play a major role in the film. Later, they also offered the role of Nadendla Bhaskara Rao to Paresh Rawal. They are trying to cast prominent actors to play the roles of personalities who were close to the legendary actor in real life.

"After considering many actors, they felt that Paresh Rawal was best suited to play Nadendla and that he could even resemble him with a few makeup tricks," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

The makers of the biopic are yet to announce the entire cast of their upcoming biopic. It will be interesting to see Deepika stepping into the shoes of Sridevi in the film. The movie will be shot majorly in Hyderabad, while some important scenes will be filmed in NTR's native village Nimmakuru to keep the movie closer to reality.

Directed by Teja, the biopic will see NT Rama Rao's son Nandamuri Balakrishna playing his father. The movie was recently launched in Hyderabad with Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu giving the first clap for the opening shot of the film. It is being made in Telugu and Hindi.