After Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar have once again teamed up for a project, which is being produced under Dharma Productions brand called Dharma 2.0.

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra, who will be directing Karan Johar's upcoming film Student Of The Year 2, took to Instagram to introduce a new director - Karan Johar by posting a picture of him posing with the latter and Deepika Padukone.

He wrote, "Launched a new director at @dharma2pointo today... our very own @karanjohar!!!

Thank you @deepikapadukone for a super fun shoot!"

The Dharma Productions head too shared a selfie with Deepika showing off the left side of their faces to the camera.

Left profilers! @deepikapadukone ?❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Apr 3, 2018 at 9:16pm PDT

Their collaboration has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans as the details of the project are still under wraps. As Dharma 2.0 is primarily known for making advertisements, Karan Johar will be directing his first ad for the brand with Deepika Padukone taking charge as the lead.

While their fans are very excited for the upcoming project, they now want Deepika and Karan Johar to collaborate for a movie together. The actress has worked in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which Karan Johar had produced under his home production banner Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Deepika will also reunite with her ex-lover Ranbir Kapoor where the two will walk the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra at The Walk Of Mijwan Fashion Show, which will be held, April 9.

On the work front, Deepika is currently on a break as filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has postponed the shoot of Sapna Didi until Irrfan Khan, who is undergoing treatment for neuro-endocrine tumor, recovers.