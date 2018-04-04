After starring in three movies, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, are set to reunite for ace designer Manish Malhotra.

The former couple will walk the ramp for Manish at The Walk Of Mijwan Fashion Show, which will be held, April 9. The celebrity designer took to Instagram to announce the collaboration of Deepika and Ranbir along with a collage of two stars.

Every year, the event is organized by yesteryear actress Shabana Azmi's NGO Mijwan Welfare Society (MWS), which was founded by her late father Kaifi Azmi. The aim of the event is to spread awareness and garner support for the empowerment of rural women and their education.

Deepika and Ranbir's chemistry has always been loved by their fans. The actor duo were last seen in Tamasha (2015). The actors walking the ramp for the well-known designer will surely raise the excitement.

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma had walked the ramp together at Mijwan Fashion Show.

"The annual Mijwan Fashion Show brings the spotlight on Mijwan and gives us the means to carry on all the work behind the scenes that MWS does - We run The Kaifi Azmi School and Inter-College for girls, The Kaifi Azmi Computer Centre, The Kaifi Azmi Sewing and Embroidery centre. The Sewing and Embroidery Centre started with 40 girls, today it has 400 workers spread over 10 villages in UP," Namrata Goyal, MWS Youth President, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Deepika is busy with her wedding preparations. After bridal trousseau shopping with mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone in Bengaluru, soon-to-be-bride was apparently store-hopping with Ranveer Singh's family recently.

It was said that the Padmaavat actress also working with Ranveer's sister Ritika and his mother to hand-pick designer outfits and select jewelry for the various functions.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be seen next in Sanjay Dutt biopic. He recently wrapped up the Bulgaria schedule of Ayan Mukerji's superhero flick Brahmastra that has Alia Bhatt in lead role.