After bridal trousseau shopping with mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone in Bengaluru, soon-to-be-bride Deepika Padukone is now apparently store-hopping with Ranveer Singh's family.

According to a report in SpotboyE, Deepika is helping her future in-laws and relatives shop for their big day. She is also working with Ranveer's sister Ritika and his mother to hand-pick designer outfits and select jewelry for the various functions.

The Padmaavat actress is on a break because her film with Vishal Bharadwaj got postponed indefinitely owing to co-star Irrfan Khan's ailment. Hence, it is believed she is utilizing her time shopping for her wedding.

It was reported recently that the couple's parents had shortlisted four dates between September and December 2018 for the wedding.

"It will be an extremely private, traditional Hindu ceremony with the couple tying the knot in the presence of only close friends and family. The couple is still deciding if they want a reception to follow," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

Both the families are yet to finalize the venue (India or abroad) for the big day.

However, Ranveer, who is busy with the shoot of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, rubbished the reports of his wedding.

"I don't know from where this is coming. These are things I think about. I try to create a life and work balance. As much as I am consumed by my work at the moment, these things (marriage) are on my mind. But nothing decisive as of now," Ranveer told India Today in an interview.

In other news, Deepika is said to be looking forward to working in Hollywood again. The buzz was that she was set to sign her second Hollywood project after Vin Diesel's action-thriller xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017).