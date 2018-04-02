The hunt for the artists to play key roles in the upcoming biopic on NT Rama Rao, the legendary actor-turned-politician popularly known as NTR, is on. After approaching Vidya Balan to play a major role in the film, the makers have reportedly offered popular Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal a prominent character in the Telugu flick, which has late NTR's son Balakrishna playing the lead.

Paresh Rawal was reportedly approached for the role of Nadendla Bhaskara Rao. "After considering many actors, they felt that Paresh Rawal was best suited to play Nadendla and that he could even resemble him with a few makeup tricks," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

The Bollywood actor, who is also an MP from Gujarat, has acted in Tollywood films like Kshnakshnam and Shankar Dada MBBS.

Bhaskara Rao was the chief minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh for 31 days, the shortest stint ever by any chief minister in the history of the Telugu-speaking state. With the support of the Centre, he assumed power when NTR went to the US for a surgery.

The biopic was launched recently with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu giving the first clap for the opening scene.

"Usually, the President or Vice President of the country will not attend movie launch events like this. But I am breaking tradition as I personally shared a great bond with the late NT Rama Rao. His movies like Lava Kusa and Desoddharakulu were released March 29 and had become a historic success. I feel happy that Balakrishna and his family are launching a movie featuring his life," Naidu said at the event.

The upcoming movie is written and directed by Teja, who has many successful movies to his credit that includes Jayam. The makers are in talks with Vidya Balan for the role of NTR's wife.