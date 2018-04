The decomposed body of a 33-year-old Latvian woman, Liga, was found near Kovalam after she went missing last month. Her sister, Ilze Skromane demanded a special crime investigation team formed to find out what happened.

"We demand a special crime investigation team formed to find out what happened to Liga Skromene. We want justice for Liga", said Ilze Skromane.

(With inputs from ANI)