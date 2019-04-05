In another tragic incident, two labourers were killed after an under-construction building collapsed in North Bengaluru during the early hours on Friday, April 5.

The incident took place around 5 am after the third floor of a multi-level car parking structure (still under construction) in APMC premise at RMC Yard near Yeshwantpur collapsed leaving two dead and eight injured.

The deceased were identified as Rahul from West Bengal and Rakesh from Bihar. Both in their mid-twenties were working as construction labourers here. The injured people were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals.

According to the police, the support structure on the third floor used by the construction workers collapsed along with the concrete pillars, when the labourers were still working at different floors including the third floor causing the tragedy.

The police along with the emergency services and the ambulance quickly responded to the incident spot and helped in rescuing the trapped people under the debris.

The APMC had given the contract to a private builder to construct the multi-level car parking structure. The police suspect negligence of the builder to have caused this accident.

The RMC yard police are investigating over the issue and are verifying if the labourers are allowed to working during the early hours according to their contract.

The police have booked a case under IPC section 304-A and have booked the builder for criminal negligence causing deaths and endangering lives of other labourers, reports Deccan Herald.