One person died when an under-construction building collapsed at Kumareshwara Nagar in Karnataka's Dharwad district on Tuesday. Nearly 50 people are trapped under the debris.

Construction work was going on when the tragedy happened. Three JCBs, four fire tenders and 10 ambulances are at the spot.

It is claimed that the plot is owned by a relative of Congress leader and former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni. According to reports, substandard material was used for the construction of the building and the foundation was not very strong.

It is a 60x80 plot where a four-storey building was being constructed. The first and second floors of the building were already rented out.

The rescued people are being rushed to a nearby hospital.

(This is a developing story. awaiting further updates)